Akademische Karrierewege für Juristen im Vergleich – Einführung in das Symposium (Career Paths into Legal Academia Compared) (RabelsZ)

Abstract: RabelsZ, Vol. 84, No. 2, pp. 264-267. By highlighting characteristic aspects of an academic career in the United States, the present contribution attempts to provide an interesting contrast to the career paths into legal academia available in the countries on which the symposium, held in the Hamburg Max Planck Institute in June 2019, focuses. The countries considered in the symposium are Germany and Austria, France, Italy, England and Scotland, and Japan. Here, too, we find considerable differences which both shape different legal cultures and are shaped by them.