IACL President receives the title of Doctor honoris causa from the University of Pretoria — Inaugural address on the need to advance the study of comparative law in South Africa and the greater African continent

On 15 April 2021, IACL President Prof. Katharina Boele-Woelki received the title of Doctor honoris causa from the University of Pretoria. In her inaugural address, Prof Boele-Woelki declared her mission to reach out to and advance the study of comparative law in South Africa and the greater African continent. To this end, the University of Pretoria has been nominated to host the 2021 IACL Congress on Diversity and Plurality in Law.