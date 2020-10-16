3rd Bernhardt Lecture (MPIH) — Professor Başak Çalı: ” ‘To me, fair friend, you can never be old’: The European Convention on Human Rights at 70″, 23 October 2020

Related
Search
#CaféComparatum #Podcast
Episode 1 (FR) Une discussion du nouvel ouvrage de Laurence Burgorgue-Larsen
Apple: https://t.co/dgTdNUm0PI
Google: https://t.co/pvx1ik8GUX
#HumanRights #ComparativeLaw #Droitcomparé
Our comparative law study on early marriage is out: social practice, comparative law, treatment of foreign marriages. Thanks to everyone at @mpipriv and beyond who contributed.
https://t.co/udJZu2E0xk
https://t.co/GqPOUezSEO
Join our 3rd Rudolf Bernhardt Lecture this Friday, 23rd, 5 pm - w/ @calibasak (@thehertieschool): "'To me, fair friend, you can never be old': The European Convention on Human Rights at 70" (via zoom / livestream). https://t.co/HlCYqYJ1nk
Research Assistant in International Law at British Institute of International and Comparative Law https://t.co/VP9fPJKnk0
Un peu de droit comparé aujourd’hui !
Donald Trump peut-il vraiment s’opposer à un transfert pacifique du pouvoir en cas de défaite ?