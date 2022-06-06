Related
Search
We are definitely in good hands with our local organisers for #IACLAsuncion2022! We are very pleased that many attendees of the CLA already announced their intention to attend our General Congress in October in Asunción.
¡Un evento que se cierra y otro en marcha!
Cedep ¡Somos experiencia, somos trayectoria, somos la conexión de la formación y la investigación, con la transformación! 2
#IACLAsuncion2022 23-28 OCT 2022 — Asunción, Paraguay
IACL & @cedep_py
>> OUVERTURE DES INSCRIPTIONS ANTICIPÉES (Congrès général)
>> OPENING OF EARLY BIRD REGISTRATION (General Congress)
>> APERTURA DE INSCRIPCIÓN ANTICIPADA (Congreso General)
https://t.co/u25jSIUWmL
Las XV Jornadas de la Asociación: “Un Derecho internacional privado para transformar el mundo” tendrán lugar el día 27/oct/2022 en la ciudad de Asunción, Paraguay, durante el desarrollo del Congreso General de la @Blogcomparatum, el cual se llevará a cabo del 23-28/oct/2022.
The XV Conference of the Association: "A private international law to transform the world" will take place on October 27, 2022 in the city of Asunción, Paraguay during the General Congress of the @Blogcomparatum, which will take place from Oct.23-28, 2022.
ICYMI The Special Issue (Open Access) of 'Critical Analysis of Law' features articles exploring the current status and future directions of comparative legal analysis and methodologies of research. https://t.co/iSrC9IPYa7